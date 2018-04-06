AIM-quoted software business Pebble Beach Systems has agreed to headline terms with Santander for an amendment to its revolving credit and term loan facilities agreement, securing the facility until 30 November 2019 in a deal that was expected to include a simplification of its banking covenants. Pebble Beach advised shareholders on Friday that the heads of terms were still subject to revision of the existing documentation, something the group anticipated would conclude shortly, before becoming ...

