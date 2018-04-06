AIM-listed software company Ideagen has announced the acquisition of New York-based healthcare software group Medforce Technologies for $8.7m in cash. The acquisition, which is the company's first in the US, is expected to be earnings-enhancing in the accounting period from 1 May 2018. It will be funded partly from existing cash reserves and partly from existing debt facilities. Based in Suffern, New York, Medforce developed the 'Center' suite of enterprise information management, workflow and ...

