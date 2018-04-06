Big Yellow Group updated the market on its recent developments on Friday, announcing that it has been granted planning consent for its new 72,000 square foot store in Camberwell, London. The FTSE 250 self-storage company also announced the acquisition of a site in Uxbridge for a new 55,000 square foot store for an undisclosed sum. That store's development remained subject to planning. "Uxbridge is an affluent suburb in West London, with a relatively limited supply of self storage," the firm's ...

