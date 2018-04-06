Vannin Capital, the global expert in legal finance, has today announced the appointment of Managing Director Yasmin Mohammad as its first-ever Head of International Arbitration, with immediate effect.

Yasmin, a former arbitration lawyer at Freshfields in Paris, joined Vannin Capital in 2014. Since then she has helped to develop the group's leading position in the international arbitration market, as well as the traditional litigation finance market in the UK and more widely. Most recently, this has included extending Vannin's proposition in the United States, Hong Kong and Singapore as restrictions on third-party litigation funding have been relaxed or eliminated.

Yasmin's appointment comes amid a period of long-term growth for alternative dispute resolution. Statistics from 11 of the world's largest international arbitration institutions* document an overall 37% increase in the number of new arbitration cases from 2012 to 2016, with an average annual growth of approximately 8.2%. The announcement of this new role also takes place on the eve of the Vannin-sponsored Paris Arbitration Week, one of the leading forums for arbitration professionals across Europe and around the globe.

Commenting on the appointment, Vannin Capital CEO, Richard Hextall said: "The funding market supporting international arbitration is developing rapidly, requiring a unique proposition that can respond quickly to the evolving needs of a complex market. With Yasmin's first-class track record, leadership capability and demonstrable expertise in this market, Vannin is well placed to meet this increasing demand for arbitration funding both in Europe and across the globe. Yasmin is supported by a strong and increasingly international team, and I look forward to working with them as we continue to build on our market-leading position."

Yasmin added: "Since joining Vannin in 2014, there has been a marked increase in funding activity, initially focused on investor-state arbitration, but now extending to commercial international arbitration. It is an exciting and fast accelerating time for the industry, and I am looking forward to the challenges and opportunities ahead as we continue to expand our footprint throughout Europe, the US and Asia."

About Vannin Capital

Established in 2010, Vannin Capital is the global expert in legal finance, supporting law firms and corporations in the successful resolution of high-value commercial disputes.

