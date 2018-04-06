

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks drifted lower on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he has instructed his trade officials to consider $100 billion in additional tariffs on China, dashing hopes for a cooling of trade tensions.



Investors also waited for cues from the U.S. Labor Department's closely-watched monthly jobs report for March due out later in the day.



The benchmark DAX was down 0.66 percent at 12,224 in opening deals after climbing 2.9 percent in the previous session.



Deutsche Bank shares dropped 1.6 percent. The Bloomberg reported that Matt Zames, a former JPMorgan Chase & Co. executive, is among candidates contacted by recruiters in recent weeks to replace the bank's Chief Executive Officer John Cryan.



Infineon Technologies fell over 1 percent on concerns that DRAM price growth is about to end.



On the data front, German industrial production declined unexpectedly in February, data from Destatis revealed. Output dropped 1.6 percent month-on-month in February, in contrast to a revised 0.1 percent rise seen in January.



On a yearly basis, industrial production grew 2.6 percent in February, much slower than January's 6.3 percent increase.



Separately, survey data from IHS Markit showed that Germany's construction sector contracted for the first time in more than three years in March due to colder-than-usual weather.



