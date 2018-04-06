

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's wholesale prices increased at a faster pace in March, Statistics Austria reported Friday.



Wholesale prices increased 2.4 percent year-on-year in March, faster than the 2.1 percent rise registered in February.



The annual increase was largely driven by higher cost of steel and iron, tobacco and chemicals.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices dropped 0.2 percent, but slower than February's 1 percent decrease. This was the second consecutive fall in prices.



