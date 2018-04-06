

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell modestly on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he has instructed his trade officials to consider $100 billion in additional tariffs on China, dashing hopes for a cooling of trade tensions.



Investors also waited for cues from the U.S. Labor Department's closely-watched monthly jobs report for March due out later in the day.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was down 28 points or 0.52 percent at 5,249 in opening deals after surging 2.6 percent the previous day.



Vivendi lost about 1 percent after the media firm announced its proposed list of candidates for Telecom Italia's board.



Utility Suez rallied 1.8 percent in reaction to a bullish broker note.



In economic releases, France's trade deficit decreased in February as the pace of decline in imports was bigger than the fall in exports, the customs office said. The trade deficit narrowed to 5.2 billion euros from 5.4 billion euros in January.



Separately, data from the Bank of France showed that France's seasonally and working-day-adjusted current account deficit stood at 2.0 billion euros in February, unchanged from January.



