

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares opened Friday's session on a subdued note after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed an additional $100 billion in tit-for-tat tariffs on Chinese imports, dashing hopes for a cooling of trade tensions.



Investors also awaited the release of U.S. jobs report later in the day for clues on whether the Federal Reserve might need to accelerate the pace of interest-rate hikes.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 10 points or 0.14 percent at 7,189 in late opening deals after rising 2.4 percent on Thursday.



Low-cost airline easyJet slid half a percent after unveiling its passenger traffic figures for March.



Marks & Spencer tumbled 3.7 percent after Citigroup downgraded its rating on the stock. Next Plc shares also fell over 3 percent.



Big Yellow Group dropped 1.4 percent. The company said that it has been granted planning consent for new 72,000 sq ft store in Camberwell, London.



