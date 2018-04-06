

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - ABB (ANN.L) announced the company will invest 100 million euros in Austria to build a state-of-the-art innovation and training campus in Eggelsberg, Upper Austria. It lays the foundation for around 1,000 new high-tech jobs in Austria.



The new campus is at the home of B&R. ABB acquired B&R, then the largest independent provider of product- and software-based open-architecture solutions for machine and factory automation worldwide, in July 2017.



The new innovation and training campus will develop technologies for the factory of the future, based on ABB Ability, in which production will be undertaken autonomously by smart and cloud-connected machines and robots.



