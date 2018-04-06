

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell modestly on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed an additional $100 billion in tit-for-tat tariffs on Chinese imports, dashing hopes for a cooling of trade tensions.



Investors also awaited the release of U.S. jobs report later in the day for clues on whether the Federal Reserve might need to accelerate the pace of interest-rate hikes.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down half a percent at 374.28 in late opening deals after rising as much as 2.4 percent the previous day to score its biggest single-day gain since June 2016.



The German DAX was losing 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index was declining half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.1 percent.



Marks & Spencer tumbled 3.7 percent in London after Citigroup downgraded its rating on the stock. Next Plc shares also fell over 3 percent.



Deutsche Bank shares dropped 1.6 percent. The Bloomberg reported that Matt Zames, a former JPMorgan Chase & Co. executive, is among candidates contacted by recruiters in recent weeks to replace the German bank's Chief Executive Officer John Cryan.



Infineon Technologies gave up 1 percent on concerns that DRAM price growth is about to end.



Vivendi lost about 1 percent after the French media firm announced its proposed list of candidates for Telecom Italia's board.



Telecom Italia rallied 3.5 percent after Italian state lender CDP said it would buy a 5 percent stake in the firm.



Utility Suez rallied 1.7 percent in reaction to a bullish broker note.



On the data front, German industrial production declined unexpectedly in February, data from Destatis revealed. Output dropped 1.6 percent month-on-month in February, in contrast to a revised 0.1 percent rise seen in January.



France's trade deficit narrowed to 5.2 billion euros in February from 5.4 billion euros in January as the pace of decline in imports outpaced the fall in exports, the customs office said.



Separately, data from the Bank of France showed that France's seasonally and working-day-adjusted current account deficit stood at 2.0 billion euros in February, unchanged from January.



