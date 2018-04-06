Dixons Carphone's UK & Ireland chief executive, Katie Bickerstaffe, is leaving the company to take up the role of chief executive designate at the new energy supply business recently announced by SSE and Innogy. Chief executive Alex Baldock said: "On behalf of the board and all our colleagues, I would like to thank Katie for all she has done over the past 10 years for the UK and Ireland business. Katie's dedication, passion and hard work has helped transform and strengthen the business into a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...