sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,875 Euro		+0,15
+1,02 %
WKN: 881905 ISIN: GB0007908733 Ticker-Symbol: SCT 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SSE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SSE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,877
15,077
13:13
14,885
15,03
13:13
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DIXONS CARPHONE PLC
DIXONS CARPHONE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DIXONS CARPHONE PLC2,222+3,73 %
SSE PLC14,875+1,02 %