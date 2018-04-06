

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech retail sales grew more than expected in February, data from the Czech Statistical Office revealed Friday.



Retail sales increased 6 percent year-on-year in February, exceeding the expected growth of 5.6 percent. However, the pace of growth eased from 8.4 percent logged in January.



On a monthly basis, retail trade stagnated in February. Sale of food increased 0.6 percent, while for automotive fuel they dropped by 0.8 percent and for non-food goods by 0.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX