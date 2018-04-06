The Chinese PV manufacturer shipped 3.85 GW of solar PV products last year, including 37.6 MW of wafers, 1,346 MW of solar cells, and 2,475 MW of PV panels. China was still the company's largest market, accounting for 74.9% of total sales.Chinese solar PV manufacturer and clean energy company, Shunfeng International Clean Energy (SFCE) has seen considerable improvement in its 2017 financial results. The company, in fact, saw turnover climb by 21% on 2016, with net loss improving by around 65.2%. Total sales amounted to 10,017 million CNY (US$1.58 billion), compared to 2016, where turnover reached ...

