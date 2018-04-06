sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

32,43 Euro		-0,55
-1,67 %
WKN: 863272 ISIN: FR0000121964 Ticker-Symbol: KPR 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
KLEPIERRE SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KLEPIERRE SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,763
32,903
13:05
32,79
32,81
13:06
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KLEPIERRE SA
KLEPIERRE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KLEPIERRE SA32,43-1,67 %