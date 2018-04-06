Land Investments Firm Arizona Land Partners Announces the Launch of Their New Website

The Newly-Updated Website Offers In-Depth Information about Arizona Land Partners and their Services as Well as Videos about Current and Past Deals

GILBERT, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2018 / The founders of Arizona Land Partners, a land investments company based in the thriving Phoenix metropolitan area, are pleased to announce the launch of their new and user-friendly website.

To check out the new website and learn more about Arizona Land Partners and the services that they offer, please visit https://arizonalandpartners.com.

As a company spokesperson noted, Arizona Land Partners was founded by Brian Matlock and Kevin Petersen. The Arizona natives are both highly experienced in real estate; Brian has been acquiring real estate in the Phoenix area since 1989 and Kevin has worked in all areas of real estate including land syndication, development, brokerage, consulting and land entitlement.

Together, Brian and Kevin are devoted to making the best possible land purchases in Arizona, typically looking at hundreds of properties before deciding to buy only one.

"We purchase strategic parcels, for cash, in the path of growth, with an eye carefully fixed on development cycles," Brian noted, adding that he and Kevin then position that land for resale to developers by adding value through entitlement-which is the process of working with local municipalities to establish an approved development plan.

"The results are substantial increases in the value of the properties, which sometimes include radical increases in those values and outstanding returns for our investor-partners."

Now, with the launch of their new website, Brian and Kevin hope that more people will learn about Arizona Land Partners and as a result will partner with them on land investments throughout The Grand Canyon State.

In addition to general information about the company and bios about Brian and Kevin, the new website also features an educational video that gives an interesting overview of what they do. To learn as much as possible about Arizona Land Partners, visitors to the site can also watch videos about current deals and past deals.

