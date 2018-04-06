

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's leading indicators remained at high levels but it showed a slight decline indicating that economic growth will continue at the current pace, the statistical office Istat said Friday.



In a monthly report, Istat said household final consumption and purchasing power showed a positive trend and the process of capital accumulation was strengthening.



The agency noted that household's confidence remained high, but manufacturing firm's expectations was slowing down.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX