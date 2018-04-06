Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - 29 March 2018 Redemption Facility Distribution Advice

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF' or the "Company')
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69
Full Distribution from the 29 March 2018 Redemption Pool
06 April 2018
The Board of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited announces that it has approved full payments ("full distributions') as follows:
£2.3424 pence per share, in respect of those ordinary shares which were validly accepted for Basic Entitlement redemption at the Redemption Point, 29 March 2018.
£2.2965 pence per share, in respect of those ordinary shares which were validly accepted for Excess Entitlement redemption at the Redemption Point, 29 March 2018.
The Company expects the payments to be made on or around 11 April 2018.
Enquiries:
Corporate Broker
Sue Inglis
Cantor Fitzgerald Europe
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7894 8016
Company Secretary
Tony Sharpe
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: TS236@ntrs.com
Tel: +44 (0)1481 745736