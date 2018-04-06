Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - 29 March 2018 Redemption Facility Distribution Advice







ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF' or the "Company')

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69



Full Distribution from the 29 March 2018 Redemption Pool

06 April 2018

The Board of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited announces that it has approved full payments ("full distributions') as follows:

£2.3424 pence per share, in respect of those ordinary shares which were validly accepted for Basic Entitlement redemption at the Redemption Point, 29 March 2018.

£2.2965 pence per share, in respect of those ordinary shares which were validly accepted for Excess Entitlement redemption at the Redemption Point, 29 March 2018.