

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - As per a report published in Nikkei, Takeda Pharma, a global, research and development-driven pharmaceutical company, is considering an offer to acquire Shire Plc in a deal that could be valued at $55 billion, in total. On March 28, Takeda stated that it is considering making an approach to Shire regarding a possible offer for the company.



In accordance with Rule, Takeda must, by no later than 25 April 2018, either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Shire or announce that it does not intend to make an offer for Shire.



The Takeda Group, headquartered in Tokyo, consists 151 companies, including the parent company submitting these consolidated financial statements, 135 consolidated subsidiaries and 15 affiliates. The company has global presence in 70 countries and regions in Japan, the United States, Europe, Central America, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific region.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX