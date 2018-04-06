Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-04-06 12:52 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn AS decided today, on April 6, 2018 to approve the application of Mainor Ülemiste AS and to admit their additionally issued 73 500 bonds with nominal value of EUR 100 to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS. The first trading day of Mainor Ülemiste AS additionally issued bonds is Monday, April 9, 2018.



Thus, altogether 100 000 bonds of Mainor Ülemiste AS (ISIN: EE3300111343) will be traded under the trading code MAYB055023FA as of Monday.



The Certified Adviser of Mainor Ülemiste AS is AS Redgate Capital (until November 30, 2018).





Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.