Intu Properties plc - Amendment and Extension of Puerto Venecia Term Loan

6 APRIL 2018

INTU PROPERTIES PLC

LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95

Regulated Information Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State of the EU.

AMENDMENT AND EXTENSION OF PUERTO VENECIA TERM LOAN

intu properties plc ('intu') announces an amendment and extension to the €225 million term loan secured on Puerto Venecia shopping centre in Zaragoza, Spain. The centre is jointly owned with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Following negotiations with lenders, the margin on the loan has been reduced by 120 basis points compared to the existing facility and the maturity date has been extended from 2019 to 2025. The loan will be hedged for its full value and tenor.

Matthew Roberts, chief financial officer of intu, commented:

"We have worked closely with our relationship banks on the margin reduction and extension of this loan and we are pleased to have been able to secure these revised terms. This is a further example of the refinancing work we have been doing over the last few years at intu to reduce our weighted average cost of debt and increase the debt maturity profile.'

