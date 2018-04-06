The announcement was made by Prime Minister Youssef Chahed. The tender is set to be published on April 27.Tunisia's Prime Minister, Youssef Chahed has announced a plan to deploy around 1 GW of new renewable energy capacity in the country. According to a government press release, the first tenders for solar and wind, the publication of which has been set for April 27, will lead to the allocation of 300 MW of solar in the states of Gafsa (100 MW), Tataouine (100 MW), Sidibuzid (50 MW) and Tozeur (50 MW); and 300 MW of wind in the states of Nabeul (200 MW) and Kabli (100 MW). Overall, these projects ...

