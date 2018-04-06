According to the latest GTM Research statistics, global inverter shipments increased 23% in 2017, and revenues 11%, thus representing another record year. A market first, three-phase string inverter shipments overtook those of central inverters.Global solar PV inverter shipments grew 23% on 2016, reports GTM Research in its latest Global Solar PV Inverter Market Shares and Shipment Trends 2018 report. Revenues, meanwhile, increased by 11%. Although the analysts have not provided concrete figures, based on 2016 shipments, which were a record 80 GWac, this would mean shipments grew to around 98.4 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...