

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) reported that the company flew 11.7 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMs) in March 2018, an increase of 3.7 percent from the 11.3 billion RPMs flown in March 2017. Capacity, measured in available seat miles (ASMs), increased 2.4 percent to 13.8 billion. Load factor was 85.1% compared to 84.1%.



For the first-quarter, traffic rose 3.7%, while capacity increased 1.8%. Load factor for the first-quarter was 81.5%, an increase of 1.6 percentage points.



