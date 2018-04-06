Software as a service developer appScatter has approached Priori Data, a business-to-business mobile app intelligence SaaS platform provider, regarding a proposed acquisition of the firm's entire issued share capital, something the group's board believes will boost its business by creating a source of app data intelligence. In addition to drawing on Priori's 299bn downloads across five million apps in 55 categories, as well its six billion devices across 252 territories, appScatter highlighted ...

