Dual listed exploration and development firm 88 Energy provided investors with an update on its Alaskan operations on Friday, announcing that its 450 square kilometres 3D seismic exploration programme on the Project Icewine acreage was completed on 28 March, on schedule and within budget. 88 Energy has been aiming to advance the conventional oil potential at Icewine, with its findings hopefully supporting a potential farm-out stake in the project before a proposed exploration drilling programme ...

