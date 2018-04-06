Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Toro's Quarterly Earnings Advanced 29.73%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on The Toro Co. (NYSE: TTC) ("Toro"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TTC. The Company reported its financial results on February 22, 2018, for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2018, ending February 02, 2018. The Company made a strong beginning to the new fiscal year with its first-quarter performance, wherein it surpassed analysts' estimates for earnings and revenues. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q1 FY18, Toro's total revenues reached $548.25 million, an increase of 6.28% from $515.84 million in Q1 FY17, mainly driven by the strong performance of the professional segment. The Company's revenue numbers exceeded analysts' consensus estimates of $534.4 million.

Toro reported a gross profit of $204.24 million in Q1 FY18, up 5.56% from $193.48 million in Q1 FY17. The Company's gross profit percentage declined 0.26% to 37.25% in the quarter under review from 37.51% in the year-ago same quarter, particularly due to increased commodity costs and an unfavorable product mix.

Toro incurred selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) of $137.32 million in Q1 FY18, 3.32% higher than $132.91 million in Q1 FY17. The Company's operating earnings advanced 10.49% to $66.92 million in the quarter under review from $60.57 million in the previous year's comparable quarter.

For the quarter ended February 02, 2018, Toro generated net earnings of $22.60 million, 49.76% lower than $44.99 million for the same period of the previous year. The Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) also fell 48.78% to $0.21 in the reported quarter from $0.41 in the year-ago corresponding quarter. The reported earnings results included charges of re-evaluation of net deferred tax assets and deemed repatriation tax, as well as the benefit from the excess tax deduction for share-based compensation, due to the implementation of the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA). Toro's adjusted diluted EPS, excluding these non-recurring items, were $0.48 in Q1 FY18, up 29.73% from $0.37 in Q1 FY17. This was higher than analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 per share.

Segment Details

During Q1 FY18, Toro's Professional segment's net sales were $403.67 million, up 8.57% y-o-y, driven by an increased demand for product offerings across the portfolio worldwide. The segment had earnings before income taxes of $75.91 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $68.17 million in Q1 FY17, reflecting an increase of 11.36%.

Toro's Residential segment reported revenues of $142.51 million in Q1 FY18, an increment of 1.51% from $140.39 million in Q1 FY17, led by demand for the Company's zero-turn riding mowers. The segment had earnings before income taxes of $15.71 million in the quarter under review, a decline of 5.1% from $16.56 million in the previous year's same quarter.

For Q1 FY18, Toro's Others segment generated revenues of $2.07 million, 43.13% lower than $3.64 million in Q1 FY17. The segment had a loss before income taxes of $25.24 million in Q1 FY18 compared to a loss before income taxes of $25.17 million in Q1 FY17.

Cash Matters

Toro had cash and cash equivalents of $219.73 million as on February 02, 2018, an increase of 38.29% from $158.89 million as on February 03, 2017. The Company had a long-term debt, less current portion, of $302.47 million as on February 02, 2018, a decrease of 4.07% from $315.31 million as on February 03, 2018.

For the three months ended February 02, 2018, Toro's net cash flow from operating activities was $8.1 million, 47.07% lower than $15.29 million for the same period of last year. The Company spent $10.78 million on purchases of property, plant, and equipment in Q1 FY18 compared to $11.62 million in Q1 FY17, reflecting a decrease of 7.19%.

Toro paid $21.43 million in dividends in Q1 FY18 compared to $18.99 million in Q1 FY17. The Company spent $50.07 million in common stock repurchases in the reported quarter, 22.98% lower than $65 million in the comparable period of last year.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, Toro expects revenue growth to exceed 4% and adjusted net EPS to be in the range of $2.67 to $2.73.

For the second quarter of FY18, Toro expects adjusted net EPS to be between $1.17 and $1.22. It must be noted that these adjusted estimates exclude the one-time charges associated with the TCJA and the benefit of the excess tax deduction for share-based compensation.

On March 20, 2018, Toro's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on April 18, 2018, to shareholders of record as on April 04, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 05, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, The Toro's stock was marginally up 0.18%, ending the trading session at $62.17.

Volume traded for the day: 500.56 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.58%

After yesterday's close, The Toro's market cap was at $6.67 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 25.04.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.29%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Small Tools & Accessories industry. This sector was up 1.2% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors