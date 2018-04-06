Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Sprouts Farmers' Quarterly Sales Jumped 16% and Adjusted EPS Surged 33%

Stock Monitor: Casey's General Stores Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the thirteen weeks ended December 31, 2017, SFM's set sales jumped 16% to $1.14 billion compared to $985.7 million in Q4 2017, driven by an increase of 4.6% in comparable store sales and a strong performance in new stores opened. The Company's revenue numbers were in-line with analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion.

During Q4 2017, SFM's gross profit increased 17% to $324 million. This resulted in a gross profit margin of 28.4%, an increase of 20 basis points compared to Q4 2016, primarily driven by cycling a heightened promotional environment in Q4 2016, in addition to leverage from increased comparable store sales. For the reported quarter, the Company's direct store expenses (DSE) increased 17% to $248 million, or 21.6% of sales, compared to 21.4% of sales in the year-ago same period, primarily driven by higher benefit costs and depreciation.

For Q4 2017, SFM's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) increased 8% to $38 million, or 3.3% of sales, compared to 3.6% of sales in Q4 2016, primarily reflecting cycling the costs in FY16, associated with the retirement of the former Executive Chairman of the Company's Board, and a higher bonus expense.

SFM's net income was $39.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to $17.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company recorded an income tax benefit of $18.7 million, related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA). Excluding this benefit, the Company's net income was $21 million, a 24% increase on a y-o-y basis, while diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.16, reflecting a growth of 33% compared to Q4 2016. The increase in earnings was driven by higher sales and margins, a lower effective tax rate, and fewer shares outstanding due to SFM's share repurchase program. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.15 per share.

SFM's net sales were $4.66 billion in the full fiscal year 2017, reflecting a 15% increase compared to $4.05 billion in FY16.

For FY17, SFM's net income totaled $158.4 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, compared to $124.3 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, in FY16. Excluding the tax-related benefit, the Company's net income increased 12% to $139.8 million on a y-o-y basis, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew 22% to $1.01 on a y-o-y basis in FY17.

Growth and Development

During Q4 2017, SFM opened 3 new stores, which are all located in California. During FY17, the Company opened 32 new stores, which resulted in a total of 285 stores in 15 states as of December 31, 2017.

Leverage and Liquidity

For FY17, SFM generated cash from operations of $310 million and invested $186 million in capital expenditure, net of landlord reimbursement, primarily for new stores. In addition, the Company repurchased 9.7 million shares of its common stock for a total investment of $203 million in FY17.

SFM ended the year with a balance of $348 million on its revolving credit facility; $28 million of letters of credit outstanding under the facility; $19 million in cash and cash equivalents; and $127 million available under the Company's current share repurchase authorization. SFM's Board of Directors has authorized a repurchase, on a discretionary basis, of up to an additional $350 million of its outstanding common stock through December 2019, for an aggregate authorization of $447 million.

2018 Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, SFM is forecasting revenue growth to be in the range of 11.5% to 12.5%, and earnings per diluted share to be in the band of $1.22 to $1.28. The Company is estimating to open 30 new stores in FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 05, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Sprouts Farmers Market's stock slightly declined 0.21%, ending the trading session at $23.73.

Volume traded for the day: 846.17 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 28.06%; and past twelve-month period - up 2.91%

After yesterday's close, Sprouts Farmers Market's market cap was at $3.16 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 23.50.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Grocery Stores industry. This sector was up 1.0% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors