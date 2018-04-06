Active-Investors: Wired News - SM Energy Divests Additional Non-Core Assets; Aims at Reducing Debts

Stock Monitor: Tengasco Post Earnings Reporting

Commenting on the divestitures, Jay Ottoson President and CEO of SM Energy, said:

"We are committed to our strategy to focus on the development of our core top tier Midland Basin and Eagle Ford assets and improving our balance sheet by reducing debt. This is a significant step on both those fronts. In combination with the recent divestiture of our non-core Powder River Basin assets, year-to-date we have announced the expected divestiture of approximately $792 million of non-core assets, which results in an expected reduction in net debt Pro-forma for year-end 2017 by 30%."

Details of the two Divestitures

SM Energy's divestitures include the following:

Sale of all remaining assets at Williston Basin in Divide County, North Dakota. This includes approximately 119,400 predominantly contiguous net acres with net proven assets of 28.8 MMBoe as on December 31, 2017. Out of these nearly 52% are proved undeveloped reserves (PUD). The net production from this site was approximately 6,100 Boe per day (83% oil) for the month of December 2017.

Sale of third-party operated assets known as Half East at Upton County, Texas. These third-party assets include approximately 5,400 net acres with net proved reserves of 1.6 MMBoe as on December 31, 2017. The net production from this site was approximately 1,025 Boe per day (72% oil) for the month of December 2017. SM Energy owned 60% working interest in this operation.

The proceeds from the sale of both assets will be approximately $292.3 million, subject to pre-agreed adjustments at the time of closing of the transaction. The Company did not share the details of the buyers in regards to these assets.

The transaction is effective as on January 01, 2018 and is expected to close in Q2 2018 subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions. The Company plans to utilize the funds from the sale proceeds for reducing its existing debts and other general corporate purposes.

The production for FY18 is expected to reduce by 1.2 MMBoe, consisting of 81% oil and 19% natural gas, as a result of these two divestitures.

Strategy - Focus on Midland Basin and Eagle Ford assets

In February 2018, SM Energy had revealed its strategy and growth plans for FY18. This included the reduction of its debts of approximately $2.7 billion as on December 31, 2017, and focus on drilling activities at the Company's assets in the Permian Basin and at Eagle Ford Basin.

In-line with this strategy, the Company completed the sale of its non-core assets at Powder River Basin for $500 million to Northwoods Operating LLC., on March 26, 2018. This included approximately 112,200 predominantly contiguous net acres which had a net production capacity of approximately 2,200 Boe per day consisting of 51% oil, 18% NGLs, and 31% natural gas. As on April 01, 2018, onwards, the Company does not plan to maintain production records from assets at Powder River Basin having completed the divestment.

The Company has divested approximately $792 million of non-core assets in 2017 on a year-on-year basis. These divestitures will help SM Energy bring down its net debt to $1.9 billion.

About SM Energy Co.

Founded in 1908, Denver, Colorado-based SM Energy is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 05, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, SM Energy's stock climbed 5.98%, ending the trading session at $18.26.

Volume traded for the day: 4.34 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 3.61 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.22%; and previous six-month period - up 1.50%

After yesterday's close, SM Energy's market cap was at $1.97 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.55%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Independent Oil & Gas industry. This sector was up 1.9% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors