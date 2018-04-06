This Week on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon, 4/6

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2018 / Cryptocurrency and cannabis converging; this week on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon. MoneyTV is the internationally syndicated television program all about money and what makes it happen, (http://www.moneytv.net), featuring informative interviews with company CEOs, providing insights into their operations and outlooks for their futures.

Featured segments on this week's program include:

MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon became the first television program to film an entire episode from a cannabis dispensary. The episode is being rebroadcast this week to coincide with Singlepoint's launch of LastMile Delivery, a platform giving small businesses and cannabis delivery companies a solution to efficiently manage deliveries.

Singlepoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING) CEO Greg Lambrecht reacted to milestones achieved and discussed their new cryptocurrency app, which will allow cannabis dispensaries to accept electronic bitcoin payments.

Singlepoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING) President Wil Ralston talked about the development of their bitcoin cannabis payments app.

Aeon Cannabis Wellness Founder Nicole Fox demonstrated a purchase of cannabis products using the Singlepoint, Inc. bitcoin cannabis payments app.

WHTC Cannabis Collective Manager Allen B. discussed the history of their collective and his take on what Singlepoint's bitcoin cannabis payments app could mean to the industry.

SOURCE: MoneyTV and Singlepoint, Inc.