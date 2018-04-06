Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: WGL Holdings Raised its Dividend for 43rd Consecutive Year; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on April 9, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on WGL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: WGL) ("WGL") following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on April 09, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on April 06, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on WGL:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=WGL

If your portfolio includes dividend stocks, you have come to the right place for timely information. All you need to do is sign up for your free membership at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Dividend Declared

On March 1, 2018, WGL's Board of Directors announced that they voted on February 22, 2018, to increase the annualized dividend on its common stock by $0.02 per share or 1% to $2.06 per share from $2.04 per share. The Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.515 per share of common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable May 01, 2018, to shareholders of record on April 10, 2018.

WGL's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.44% compared to the average dividend yield of 2.59% for the Utilities sector. With this dividend increase, WGL has raised the cash dividend on its common stock for 43 consecutive years. The Company has one of the longest dividend payment records on the New York Stock Exchange, with 167 years of dividend payments to shareholders.

Dividend Insight

WGL has a dividend payout ratio of 53.9%, which means that the Company spends approximately $0.54 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, WGL is forecasted to report earnings of $4.10 for the next year, which is almost double compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $2.06 per share.

As of December 31, 2017, WGL's cash and cash equivalents totaled $64.11 million compared to $8.52 million as on December 31, 2017. The Company's total current assets as on December 31, 2017, were $1.25 billion, while its notes payable and current maturities of long-term debt totaled $858.70 million. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for WGL

On April 3, 2018, Washington Gas, a subsidiary of WGL, announced that it has received the 2018 ENERGY STAR® Award for Excellence for its outstanding efforts in ENERGY STAR® Promotion. Washington Gas' accomplishments will be recognized by the US Environmental Protection Agency and the US Department of Energy at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. on April 20, 2018.

Washington Gas will be honored as a distinguished leader in initiatives supporting ENERGY STAR-certified natural gas products and rebates. Washington Gas was selected for its strong participation in the ENERGY STAR smart thermostat and natural gas water heater promotions that included email campaigns as well as print and digital advertising, which resulted in high customer participation.

About WGL

WGL, headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a leading source for clean, efficient and diverse energy solutions. With activities and assets across the US, WGL consists of Washington Gas, WGL Energy, WGL Midstream, and Hampshire Gas. WGL provides options for natural gas, electricity, green power, and energy services, including generation, storage, transportation, distribution, supply, and efficiency.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 5, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, WGL Holdings' stock marginally climbed 0.30%, ending the trading session at $84.68.

Volume traded for the day: 344.66 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 277.85 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 4.26%; previous six-month period - up 0.21%; and past twelve-month period - up 2.46%

After yesterday's close, WGL Holdings' market cap was at $4.39 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 19.84.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.43%.

The stock is part of the Utilities sector, categorized under the Gas Utilities industry. This sector was up 0.8% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors