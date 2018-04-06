Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, April 6
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/03/2018) of £60.53m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/03/2018) of £47.63m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/03/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|232.36p
|20500000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|228.59p
|Ordinary share price
|230.50p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|(0.80)%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|100.88p
|12780083
|ZDP share price
|105.50p
|Premium to NAV
|4.58%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 31/03/2018
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.81
|2
|StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.22
|3
|Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|2.12
|4
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|2.09
|5
|Randall & Quilter Investment GBp2
|2.08
|6
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|2.03
|7
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|1.93
|8
|BCA Marketplace Plc 1p
|1.87
|9
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.86
|10
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.84
|11
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|1.82
|12
|Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.81
|13
|Go-Ahead Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|1.74
|14
|Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.5
|1.70
|15
|De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p
|1.68
|16
|Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 10
|1.67
|17
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|1.64
|18
|Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5
|1.61
|19
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary
|1.60
|20
|Huntsworth Plc Ordinary 0.01p
|1.56