Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/03/2018) of £60.53m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/03/2018) of £47.63m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/03/2018 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 232.36p 20500000 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 228.59p Ordinary share price 230.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (0.80)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 100.88p 12780083 ZDP share price 105.50p Premium to NAV 4.58% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 31/03/2018 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p 2.81 2 StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p 2.22 3 Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p 2.12 4 Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p 2.09 5 Randall & Quilter Investment GBp2 2.08 6 Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary 2.03 7 Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1 1.93 8 BCA Marketplace Plc 1p 1.87 9 Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p 1.86 10 Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p 1.84 11 McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p 1.82 12 Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p 1.81 13 Go-Ahead Group Plc Ordinary 10p 1.74 14 Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.5 1.70 15 De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p 1.68 16 Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 10 1.67 17 Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p 1.64 18 Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5 1.61 19 Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary 1.60 20 Huntsworth Plc Ordinary 0.01p 1.56