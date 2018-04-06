sprite-preloader
Freitag, 06.04.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
06.04.2018 | 13:22
4 Leser
PR Newswire

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, April 6

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/03/2018) of £60.53m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/03/2018) of £47.63m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/03/2018 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*232.36p20500000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*228.59p
Ordinary share price230.50p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV(0.80)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share100.88p12780083
ZDP share price105.50p
Premium to NAV4.58%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 31/03/2018

Name of company% of portfolio
1Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p2.81
2StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.22
3Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p2.12
4Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p2.09
5Randall & Quilter Investment GBp22.08
6Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary2.03
7Amino Technologies Plc GBp 11.93
8BCA Marketplace Plc 1p1.87
9Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.86
10Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p1.84
11McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p1.82
12Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p1.81
13Go-Ahead Group Plc Ordinary 10p1.74
14Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.51.70
15De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p1.68
16Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 101.67
17Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p1.64
18Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.51.61
19Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary1.60
20Huntsworth Plc Ordinary 0.01p1.56

