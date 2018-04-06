

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were lower Friday morning ahead of another crucial US jobs report that may shed light on the interest rate outlook.



June gold was down $2 at $1326 an ounce.



U.S. Labor Department's jobs report will be issued at 8.30 am ET.



The market analysts are looking for jobs growth of 175,000, compared to 313,000 in the prior month. The unemployment rate is expected to be 4.0 percent, down from 4.1 percent in February.



Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will speak with an audience and media Q&A at 10.30 am ET.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams to speak at the 'Outlook on the National Economy' in Santa Rosa, California, with audience Q&A.



The Baker Hughes North American rig count that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rigs will be published at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American Rig Count was 1127, while U.S. rig count was 993.



Federal Reserve Board of Governors' Consumers Credit report for February is expected at 3.00 pm ET. The market analysts are looking for a consensus of $15.1 billion.



