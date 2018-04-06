Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new customer segmentation study on the powder coatings industry. A renowned chemical supplier wanted to attain a deeper understanding of the customers' preferences and needs when it comes to powder coatings.

According to the customer segmentation experts at Infiniti, "Customer segmentation solution helps companies target their most preferable audiences and advance their overall service efficiency."

There is a considerable demand for powder coatings in the recent years, due to the increasing technological advancements and the growing demand for applications such as appliances, automotive, and construction. Major organizations in the powder coatings industry prefer volatile organic compound and solvent-free coatings over liquid coatings. Factors like growing population, increasing disposable incomes, and favorable government regulations are driving the growth of the powder coatings industry.

The marketing strategy solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to profile the most suitable customer segments and segment the customers into groups to sufficiently reform their marketing campaigns. The client was able to build and convey targeted marketing messages that resonate with a specific group of customers.

This customer segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain adequate insights into the latest chemical industry trends

Segregate customers into measurable segments

This customer segmentation solution provided predictive insights on:

Establishing and maintaining better relationships with the end-users

Identifying the most profitable segments to adjust their marketing budgets

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

