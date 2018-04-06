

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were lower Friday morning ahead of the U.S. jobs report and weekly rig count.



WTI light sweet crude oil was down 43 cents at $63.11 a barrel.



The Baker Hughes North American rig count that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rigs will be published at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American Rig Count was 1127, while U.S. rig count was 993.



U.S. Labor Department's jobs report will be issued at 8.30 am ET.



Analysts are looking for jobs growth of 175,000, compared to 313,000 in the prior month. The unemployment rate is expected to be 4.0 percent, down from 4.1 percent in February.



