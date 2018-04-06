Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Exact Sciences' Quarterly Revenues Jumped 148.02%

Stock Monitor: Biocept Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

EXAS' Laboratory service revenue reached $87.41 million for Q4 FY17, up 148.02% from $35.24 million in Q4 FY16. This exceeded analysts' consensus estimates of $87.3 million. The Company completed approximately 176,000 Cologuard tests in Q4 FY17, an increase of about 115% from previous year's corresponding quarter.

During Q4 FY17, EXAS' cost of sales was $23.5 million compared to $13.87 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting an increase of 69.46%. The Company's gross profit was $63.91 million for Q4 FY17, which is almost 2.99 times the gross profit of $21.38 million in Q4 FY16. EXAS' gross margin improved 12.46% to 73.12% in the reported quarter.

EXAS incurred operating expenses of $87.04 million in Q4 FY17, 47.32% higher than $59.09 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's research and development (R&D) advanced 78.97% to $12.68 million y-o-y, general and administrative (G&A) surged 56.95% to $33.74 million y-o-y, and sales and marketing expenses increased 33.18% to $40.63 million y-o-y in Q4 FY17. EXAS had an operating loss of $23.13 million in the quarter under review, after an operating loss of $37.71 million in the previous year's same quarter.

EXAS reported a net loss of $21.76 million, or $0.18 per share, in Q4 FY17 compared to a net loss of $37.17 million, or $0.34 per share, in Q4 FY16. Analysts estimated a loss of $0.27 per share for Q4 FY17.

For the year ending December 31, 2017, EXAS' laboratory service revenues were $265.99 million, up 167.66% from $99.38 million in FY16. The Company screened a total of 571,000 people with Cologuard in FY17. EXAS' gross profit advanced 244.76% to $186.79 million y-o-y in FY17. The Company incurred an operating loss of $118.31 million in the reported year, after an operating loss of $169.02 million in the previous year. The Company's net loss narrowed to $114.4 million, or $0.99 per share, in FY17 from $167.22 million, or $1.30 per share, in FY16.

Cash Matters

EXAS had cash and cash equivalents of $77.49 million as on December 31, 2017, 58.40% higher than $48.92 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company's long-term debt reduced 7.86% to $4.27 million as on December 31, 2017, from $4.63 million as on December 31, 2016.

The Company raised an estimated $671.3 million, net, through an offering of convertible notes in the reported quarter.

Outlook

For full-year 2018, EXAS expects revenue to be in the range of $420 million to $430 million. The Company expects a completed Cologuard test volume of 900,000-920,000 tests during FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 05, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Exact Sciences' stock slightly fell 0.42%, ending the trading session at $40.50.

Volume traded for the day: 2.71 million shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 78.49%

After yesterday's close, Exact Sciences' market cap was at $4.79 billion.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Laboratories & Research industry.

