SPIE, The International Society for Optics and Photonics, Appoints Kent Rochford as New CEO

Former NIST top executive brings broad research, technology, and leadership experience, deep expertise in photonics, and integral understanding of governmental, industry, and academic applications of optics and photonics.

BELLINGHAM, Washington, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, announced today that Kent Rochford will be the organization's new CEO. A strong technical background in the field of optics paired with a long career in organizational management and advocacy of scientific research makes Dr. Rochford the ideal candidate to follow Eugene Arthurs, who will retire from SPIE on June 2.

Most recently, Rochford, a longtime SPIE member, was associate director for Laboratory Programs at National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), providing direction and operational guidance for NIST's scientific and technical laboratory programs with 2,800 staff and an $800M budget. In this role, he represented the full breadth of laboratory activity to domestic and international constituencies, collaborators, stakeholders, the U.S. Congress, and advisory boards.

"I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead this exceptional organization during such an exciting time for optics and photonics," said Rochford. "I look forward to working with the SPIE Board, leadership, staff, and volunteers to build on their remarkable accomplishments.I've always felt privileged to work in photonics, and I'm thrilled to be part of SPIE's efforts to advance this extraordinary field."

Rochford holds a PhD in optical sciences from the University of Arizona, a BS in electrical engineering from Arizona State University, and an MBA from the University of Colorado.

Established more than 60 years ago as the Society of Photographic Instrumentation Engineers, SPIE has operated as the international society for optics and photonics since 2007 to reflect an active global constituency. In its sixty-three year history, SPIE has had four previous executive directors. (The title evolved into "CEO" in 2006): Henry Sander, 1967 to 1969; Joseph Yaver, 1969 to 1993; James Pearson 1993 to 1999; and Eugene Arthurs, 1999 to 2018.

About SPIE

SPIE is the international society for optics and photonics, an educational not-for-profit organization founded in 1955 to advance light-based science, engineering, and technology. The Society serves nearly 264,000 constituents from approximately 166 countries, offering conferences and their published proceedings, continuing education, books, journals, and the SPIE Digital Library. In 2017, SPIE provided more than $4 million in support of education and outreach programs. www.spie.org.

