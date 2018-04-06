

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) said that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Qualcomm River Holdings B.V., has extended the offering period of its previously announced cash tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding common shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI).



The tender offer is being made pursuant to the purchase agreement, dated as of October 27, 2016, by and between Qualcomm River Holdings B.V. and NXP, as amended.



The tender offer is now scheduled to expire on April 13, 2018, unless extended or earlier terminated, in either case pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement.



American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the depositary for the tender offer, has advised Qualcomm River Holdings B.V. that as of April 5, 2018, the last business day prior to the announcement of the extension of the offer, 55.24 million NXP common shares, representing about 16.1 percent of the outstanding NXP common shares, have been validly tendered pursuant to the tender offer and not properly withdrawn.



This excludes 21,239 shares tendered pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures that have not yet been delivered in settlement or satisfaction of such guarantee.



Qualcomm advised shareholders who have already tendered their common shares of NXP to not re-tender their shares or take any other action as a result of the extension of the expiration date of the tender offer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX