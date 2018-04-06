

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Mylan N.V. (MYL) announced the pricing of a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes on March 28, 2018, comprised of $750 million aggregate principal amount of 4.550% Senior Notes due 2028; and $750 million aggregate principal amount of 5.200% Senior Notes due 2048.



The Notes will be issued by Mylan Inc. and guaranteed by Mylan N.V., and Mylan intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to redeem $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of outstanding notes due in 2018 and 2019. Mylan also intends to repay 500 million euros aggregate principal amount of notes due in November 2018 at maturity. Closing of the offering is expected on April 9, 2018.



