SES announced today that John-Paul Hemingway has been appointed as CEO of SES Networks with effect from 5 April 2018, succeeding Steve Collar who officially takes on his new position as President CEO of SES.

In his new function, Hemingway will join the Executive Committee of SES which then comprises Steve Collar (President CEO), Andrew Browne (Chief Financial Officer), Ferdinand Kayser (CEO SES Video), Christophe De Hauwer (Chief Strategy and Development Officer), Martin Halliwell (Chief Technology Officer), Evie Roos (Chief Human Resources Officer) and John Purvis (Chief Legal Officer).

Hemingway previously served as SES Networks' Executive Vice President of Product, Marketing Strategy where he was responsible for business development, strategy, product development and management as well as marketing. He was the Chief Marketing Officer of O3b Networks before SES acquired the company and integrated it into its data-focused business unit, SES Networks. Hemingway joined O3b from the network specialist Ciena where he held various senior management roles in strategy, sales, product, marketing and technical functions. He holds a PhD in Optical Communications from Manchester Metropolitan University in the UK and is a British citizen.

"John-Paul was instrumental in the outstanding success of O3b and its integration into SES," said SES President CEO Steve Collar. "Not only is John-Paul an executive with extensive skill sets and experiences in numerous disciplines, his background in the telecommunications and network industry also means that he has great insights into what our customers are seeking when building and managing their network and business solutions. I have no doubt that John-Paul will set out to lead the teams and achieve the vision of SES Networks to capture significant growth potential in our different markets and segments and become a leading global communications service provider."

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 16 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES's portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

