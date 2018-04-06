Unique Pizza and Subs Corp.: Unique Tap House (UPZS) Presents an Evening with Jack Brewer & Friends

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2018 / Unique Foods Corporation (OTC PINK: UPZS) announces its wholly owned subsidiary Unique Tap House & Sports Grill will be hosting a party on Tuesday, April 17th at 6:00 PM, featuring former NFL Veteran & Fox News regular Jack Brewer. Mr. Brewer has invited some close friends to join in the festivities, 2X World Boxing Champion Andre Berto, Nickelodeon's Chris & Kyle Massey plus many more.

The night will kick off at 6:00 with Mr. Brewer hosting his signature "Pass The Ball" Networking Series, it's an opportunity for executives, local councilman, celebrities and entrepreneurs to join in a fast-paced & very entertaining round of "getting to know you" as each guest will give a brief 2 minute synapses of what motivates & inspires them to be the best version of themselves. This fun & entertaining exercise allows some personal insight & inspiration and helps get the fellow guests to mingle & interact together.

Along with Jack Brewer & Friends the festivities will include: a visit from the always entertaining & beautiful Corona & Miller Lite Beer Girls! They will provide our delighted guests with many giveaways & beer specials; from 9:00-11:00 Jagermeister will join in the party by bringing their beautiful Jagermeister Ladies, logoed giveaways, drink specials and one lucky guest will win a custom Jagermeister Machine to take home! Southern California's very own Grass Band will provide the lucky guests with their hit music all night long & we might even get a few songs from Nickelodeon's Chris & Kyle Massey!

Unique Foods Corp. would like to send out a very personal invitation to all of its loyal shareholders and anyone who wants to enjoy great food, cold drinks and fantastic live entertainment and there is No Cover Charge for this exciting event!

Kevin Serrano Co-Founder & President of Unique Tap House & Sports Grill said, "We are very excited to host the 'Evening with Jack & Friends' it is quite the honor to have such an accomplished athlete, entrepreneur and humanitarian, such as Mr. Brewer at our establishment and we are looking forward to hosting that event. We have many big events coming up every week and we invite our customers to visit our Twitter page, @UniquePizzaTapH to receive daily updates."

About Unique Pizza and Subs Corporation:

Unique Foods Corp. partnered with Jack Brewer & Brewer Media & Entertainment Group back in October of 2017. Brewer Media Group was brought on to help build all aspects of the many Unique brands. With a primary focus on the increase of online and retail sales, social media presence and overall content, public persona and awareness, acquire acquisition opportunities and much more. Unique Pizza franchises pizza and sub restaurants throughout the United States. With a limited menu of pizzas, subs, calzones, salads, and beverages, the company is primarily focused on takeout and delivery services with limited full size restaurants. The company has three wholly owned subsidiaries Jose Madrid Salsa, Unique Tap House & Sports Grill and PopsyCakes and a Licensing agreement with Christopher Street Products.

The Unique Tap House & Sports Grill 39809 Avenida Acacias, Murrieta, CA 92563, To Book your office or birthday party, special event, group reservations or to order food call (951) 445-4769.

Twitter:

@ChristopherS_T_

@uniquefoodscorp

@MadridSalsa

@PopsyCakes

@UniquePizzaTapH

Instagram: instagram.com/unique_foods_corp

Websites:

Unique Pizza: http://www.UniquePizza.com

Jose Madrid Salsa: http://www.JoseMadridSalsa.com

PopsyCakes: http://www.PopsyCakes.com

Christopher Street Products: http://www.ChristopherStreet.NYC

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward- looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions. There are no financials in this press release so this is not needed and undermines the release.

For Unique Foods Corp. Investor Relations

Complete Advisory Partners

Phone: (586) 228- 2290

Fax: (586) 228-6920

capinc@comcast.net

http:/www.capinc.net

SOURCE: Unique Pizza and Subs Corp.