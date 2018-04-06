Kyocera Corporation (NYSE:KYO)(TOKYO:6971) filed a complaint in the Regional Court of Dusseldorf, Germany on April 5 (Central European Time) against Preh GmbH, a Germany-based automotive supplier. Kyocera is of the opinion that Preh infringes a Kyocera patent relating to its haptic feedback technology (German part of EP 2 461 233 B1).

Kyocera has been creating haptic technologies through its own research and development since 2008. Utilizing ergonomics and virtual reality technology that Kyocera has developed over the years as well as its proprietary haptic feedback technology, Kyocera's HAPTIVITYtechnology contains a virtual reality innovation that enables real touch sensation on any human-machine interface. Kyocera has introduced its HAPTIVITY devices in Japanese, U.S. and European tradeshows, and holds patents on this technology in multiple countries.

Although Kyocera has offered on several occasions to license its patented technology to Preh for use in the "All-in-Touch" multimedia interface that Preh manufactures and provides for automobiles, licensing negotiations have been unsuccessful to date. Therefore, Kyocera felt obliged to file a complaint.

Kyocera continues to license its technology for use in a wide range of applications, including automotive and industrial devices. The Company will aim to refine its HAPTIVITY technology as well as develop and market devices using this innovation.

"HAPTIVITY" is a registered trademark of Kyocera Corporation.

