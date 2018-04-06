London stocks were still a little weaker by midday on Friday after US President Donald Trump said he might slap $100bn more tariffs on China, with investors looking ahead to the latest non-farm payrolls report. The FTSE 100 was down 0.2% to 7,187.81, while the pound was up 0.1% against the euro and the dollar at 1.1451 and 1.4015, respectively. After the close of US markets on Thursday, Trump said he was mulling over the possibility of imposing tariffs on another $100bn worth of Chinese goods ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...