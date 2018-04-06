The "Netherlands Pea Protein Market 2018-2023 Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With growing demand of plant-based protein particularly across food and dietary supplements industry, the market revenue is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the study period.

Major drivers of the pea protein market in Netherlands are growing vegan population and increasing health conscious consumers leading to switch to plant-based diets. Most of the pea protein-based products in Netherlands are mostly imported from neighboring countries such as France, Germany and Belgium. The local producers control only small percentage of pea protein market in the country.

The market share of pea protein application in food industry is highest compared to other industries in the country. While, in terms of growth rate, dietary supplement industry leads with the CAGR of 8.4% until 2023. With increasing research to develop wide range of beverage products containing pea protein, the market revenue of pea protein application in beverage industry is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% until 2023. Similarly, due to proven benefits of pea protein to animals, growing number animal feed producers are developing wide range of animal feed products containing pea protein.

