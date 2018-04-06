Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Chinese Government Grants National CDN License to Xunlei

Stock Monitor: Progress Software Post Earnings Reporting

Xunlei's Nebula CDN is Built Upon the Company's Proprietary Distributed Cloud Computing Technology

The Company's Nebula CDN is a new generation of CDN built upon its proprietary distributed cloud computing technology. Xunlei intends to leverage redundant computing power and bandwidth shared by internet users, creating an ecosystem that provides cloud computing resources to enterprises at a much lower cost than the average industry price level. The Company's CDN customers are in sectors such as live streaming, online gaming, mobile applications, online videos, and intelligent hardware.

Xunlei Qualified to Offer CDN Solutions to Enterprises Nationwide Under New License

Commenting on the announcement, Lei Chen, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Xunlei, stated that prior to receiving the national CDN license, the Company was qualified to provide CDN services in selected provinces and cities in China. Now, under the terms of the new license, Xunlei is qualified to offer its CDN solutions to enterprises in all parts of China. Chen added that the Company believes this official recognition will elevate its service capacity from being regional to national in China. Xunlei's goal is to become a major player in the global cloud computing industry through its sharing economy model.

Xunlei Received National High-Tech Enterprise Certification

In December 2017, Xunlei's three wholly-controlled operating Companies, Shenzhen Xunlei Networking Technologies Co. Ltd, Shenzhen Onething Technologies Co. Ltd and Shenzhen Xunlei Wangwenhua Co. Ltd were certified as national high-tech enterprises by the Ministry of Science and Technology of China. The certification is valid for three years. Government-approved high-tech companies enjoy a preferred income tax rate of 15%.

About Content Delivery Network (CDN)

A CDN is a geographically distributed network of proxy servers and their data centers. The goal is to distribute service spatially relative to end-users to provide high availability and high performance. CDNs serve a large portion of the Internet content, including web objects (text, graphics, and scripts), downloadable objects (media files, software, and documents), applications (e-commerce, portals), live streaming media, on-demand streaming media, and social networks. CDNs are a layer in the internet ecosystem. Content owners such as media companies and e-commerce vendors pay CDN operators to deliver their content to their end users. In turn, a CDN pays ISPs, carriers, and network operators for hosting its servers in their data centers.

About Xunlei Ltd

Xunlei is a leading cloud-based acceleration technology firm in China. The Company operates a powerful internet platform in China, based on cloud computing to provide users with quick and easy access to digital media content through its core products and services, Xunlei Accelerator and the cloud acceleration subscription services.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 05, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Xunlei's stock rose 6.67%, ending the trading session at $11.35.

Volume traded for the day: 1.25 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 157.95%; and past twelve-month period - up 191.03%

After yesterday's close, Xunlei's market cap was at $747.85 million.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Application Software industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

