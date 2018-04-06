Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Welbilt Inks Strategic Partnership Deal with XiaoMai Store and Youle

Stock Monitor: Cynergistek Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=WBT as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On April 04, 2018, the Company announced that it has inked a strategic partnership agreement with XiaoMai Store, which is a China-based smart convenience store; and Youle, which is a leading catering service supply chain platform in China, in order to develop high-output, small footprint kitchens for XiaoMai Store. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Cynergistek, Inc. (NYSE American: CTEK), which also belongs to the Industrial Goods sector as the Company Welbilt. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CTEK

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Welbilt most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=WBT

XiaoMai Store's innovative concept of unmanned retail sales stores is targeted at increasing accessibility to catering using a strong supply chain system and artificial intelligence.

Partnership Details

Welbilt, together with Youle, will help XiaoMai Store develop a solution to provide consumers with food and beverage that is comparable in terms of quality, variety, and taste. In addition, as stores will usually be unmanned and sometimes in remote areas, connectivity is critical to collect data and update menu options as demand and trends change.

XiaoMai Store Becomes Launch Partner for Welbilt's New Merrychef® eikon® e1s High-Speed Ovens

XiaoMai Store has become the launch partner for Welbilt's new Merrychef® eikon® e1s high-speed ovens with an initial order of 100 ovens, with plans to incorporate them in all its stores throughout China, as it expands rapidly over the next three years. These ovens will become an integral part of the connected and automated kitchens that are being developed for XiaoMai Store.

Youle's Vision to Provide Safe, Hygienic, and Innovative Foodservice Through Intelligent System

Terrence Cheng, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Youle, stated that the core of retailing is based on consumer experience. No company has yet to change the nature of foodservice delivery through personalized foods and services. Cheng added that Youle believes its vision of providing safe, hygienic, and innovative foodservice through an intelligent system will truly enhance the consumer experience.

Welbilt's Fitkitchen℠ System Solutions are Ideally Suited to Address XiaoMai Store's Need for High-Output

Commenting on the partnership, Hubertus Muehlhaeuser, President, and CEO of Welbilt, stated that the Company is happy to be strategic partners with XiaoMai Store and Youle as they change how food is delivered to consumers. Muehlhaeuser added that Welbilt's Fitkitchen℠ system solutions and services are ideally suited to address XiaoMai Store's need for high-output, smaller footprint kitchens that bring together foodservice equipment, connectivity, and automation.

Welbilt's Fitkitchen℠ System

The goal of Welbilt's Fitkitchen℠ is to provide customized solutions that reduce footprint and right size equipment to reduce capital and labor costs, improve the speed of service and quality of food to increase customer experience and retention, and introduce new technology and products that deliver smart and lean kitchens. The Fitkitchen℠ concept takes Welbilt's best-in-class commercial foodservice brands along with the centralized leadership of global innovation, culinary, and market development teams to work across all segments and platforms.

About XiaoMai Store

Founded in April 2017, XiaoMai Store is an intelligent box-form self-service convenience store placed in different public locations like communities, commercial areas, and travel terminals. XiaoMai Store supports a new and creative business model utilizing self-service and self-service scan payment method. In the future, there will be one XiaoMai Store for every 300 families.

About Welbilt, Inc.

Headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida, Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. The Company provides the world's top chefs, premier chain operators, and growing independents with industry-leading equipment and solutions. Welbilt operates 17 manufacturing facilities throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 05, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Welbilt's stock advanced 2.23%, ending the trading session at $19.67.

Volume traded for the day: 953.28 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 846.50 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.24%; and past twelve-month period - up 3.25%

After yesterday's close, Welbilt's market cap was at $2.72 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 27.17.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Diversified Machinery industry. This sector was up 1.2% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors