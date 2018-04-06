

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier Transportation announced the company has signed a contract with Vasttrafik to supply 40 high-speed electric multiple unit trains to cater to growing regional traffic in Sweden's region of Vastra Gotaland. The estimated revenue for the contract is about $452 million, and includes an option for 60 additional trains. Delivery is planned to begin in 2021.



The trains will operate at speeds of up to 200 km/h, offer seating for 270 passengers and includes features such as wi-fi, low-floor and multi-purpose areas.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX