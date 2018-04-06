The 10th HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition) opened today and continues through 9 April at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), featuring more than 1,350 exhibitors from 13 countries and regions.

HONG KONG, Apr 6, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition) opened today and continues through 9 April at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), featuring more than 1,350 exhibitors from 13 countries and regions, with new exhibitors from Canada, India, Macau and Malaysia. China's Jiangmen, Henglan, Zhongshan Semiconductor Lighting Industry Association, Shunde and Gaoyou are represented by group pavilions.The HKTDC has organised 61 buying missions comprising close to 4,000 representatives from some 3,000 companies. These include Jakob Maul from Germany, Globe Electric from Canada, Samsung Electronics from Korea, Meinhardt Group from Singapore, Index Living Mall from Thailand, ZTE and e-commerce platforms such as Tmall and JD.com from the mainland, Westwing from Russia, and Laiting S.A. de C.V. from Mexico.- Four new zones enhancing sourcing experienceFour new zones have been introduced this year to facilitate sourcing, including Horticultural Lighting, Residential Lighting, Technical Lighting and Urban & Architectural Lighting. With the rising popularity of indoor agriculture, many indoor gardens and plant factories are using LED lighting to assist plant growth.To meet the expected growing demand for related products, the new Horticultural Lighting zone showcases a range of grow lights for both professional production and household use. Among them is an LED modular grow light developed by Hong Kong exhibitor Titans Industries (booth: 1C-D01). Emitting a spectrum with energy level similar to that of sunlight, the product promotes the growth of plants and crops in indoor agriculture.The other three new zones have been launched to optimise the categorisation of products at the fair. Other highlight zones include Decorative Lighting, Commercial Lighting, and Advertising Display Lighting, featuring a wide range of lighting products, technologies and solutions to cater to the diverse needs of international buyers.The Hall of Aurora continues to be the spotlight of the show, showcasing an extensive range of high-quality lighting products and technologies from more than 200 renowned brands, including Tuya Smart, MLS Co, TCL and TE-Connectivity.Tuya Global Inc (booth no.: 1C-E02), an exhibitor from the mainland, showcases a Bluetooth mesh light bulb that can connect with up to 120 other light bulbs to form a Bluetooth mesh network for wireless control. Using Bluetooth mesh technology, the network can operate as steadily as traditional electronic circuits while its remote-control functions can be expanded to match those of other wireless control systems.The Smart Lighting & Solutions Zone returns to the fair to showcase the latest smart and remote-control lighting systems, accessories and fixtures. An exhibitor at the zone, Hong Kong's Delight Power Products Ltd (booth no.: 3D-C08), presents a smart control with patented constant current reduction LED driving technology that enables lighting products to emit stable and comfortable light.The fair also features a myriad of other unique products, including an eye-catching portable lantern with stereo speaker (1E-D01), a snow falling projector that can project realistic snow scenes both indoors and outdoors (1C-B09), a multifunctional smart pole that serves as a weather station, LED display and Wi-Fi hotspot at once (1D-E14), and an astronomically inspired, Amazon Alexa- and Google Home-supported LED light bulb (1B-C16).- Insights into smart lighting trends and industry developmentsWith the growing prevalence of the Internet of Things (IoT), governments around the world are keen to promote smart city development, bringing smart lighting into the limelight. Besides the Smart Lighting & Solutions Zone, smart lighting was in focus at the Asian Lighting Forum 2018 held today (6 April) as a highlight of the Spring Lighting Fair.Representatives from such professional organisations as Bluetooth Special Interest Group, CREE, Microsoft, Philips, OSRAM and the Hong Kong Highways Department attended the forum to discuss everyday applications of smart lighting, connected lighting and IoT, as well as the latest technologies and industry outlook.A conference on Artificial Intelligence and Smart Lighting will be held tomorrow (7 April), featuring AI experts from Alibaba AI Labs, iFLYTEK, JD Smart, ZTE, Tuya Smart and YEELIGHT. They will explore ways AI can help enhance the experience of smart lighting. Seminars, product launches and buyer forums will also be held throughout the fair period to facilitate exchanges and business matching among industry players.Hong Kong's total exports of lighting products exceeded HK$1.3 billion in the first two months of 2018, after growing 2.6 per cent year-on-year to over HK$9.7 billion in full year 2017. Various markets recorded satisfactory performance, including the United States, the Chinese mainland, the Netherlands and Thailand.Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition)Date: 6-9 April (Fri-Mon)Venue: Hall 1A-1E, 3B-3E, HKCECHours: 6-8 April (9:30am-6:30pm) | 9 April (9:30am-5pm)Fair Website: www.hktdc.com/hklightingfairseProduct Highlights: https://goo.gl/Fi622iAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. 