Intelsat (NYSE: I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications, today announced that STN, the Satellite Telecommunications Network, signed a multi-year extension with Intelsat for satellite services supporting direct-to-home (DTH) and media distribution services in North America via the Galaxy 19 satellite.

As part of the agreement, STN is utilizing the power of the Intelsat's Galaxy 19 video neighborhood. Located at 97° West, Galaxy 19 serves as the premier U.S. neighborhood for free-to-air multicultural programming, distributing content originating from 60 countries around the world in more than 30 different languages. The satellite offers a Ku-band DTH platform that serves customers in the continental United States as well as Canada, Alaska and Hawaii. Intelsat is also providing an uplink via the IntelsatOne? PoP in London and transporting the signal via IntelsatOne? fiber to the company's Mountainside Teleport in Maryland. At the Mountainside Teleport, the signal is being uplinked to Galaxy 19 for the DTH application.

"Intelsat's Galaxy 19 satellite enables us to reliably distribute premium programming and deliver regionalized content from the Middle East and Asia to millions of homes across North America", said Mitja Lovsin, Chief Commercial Officer of STN. "The quality, unparalleled coverage and efficiency provided by Galaxy 19 have spurred the rapid growth of our media distribution services in North America. Our continued partnership with Intelsat will enable us to further build our subscriber base and deliver more compelling programming and services to our customers"

"Galaxy 19 enables service providers such as STN to reliably and cost-efficiently deliver programming to millions of homes across the continental United States, the Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii and Mexico," said Rob Cerbone, Intelsat's Vice President and General Manager, Media. "Its premier multicultural video neighborhood provides a perfect venue for STN to distribute content, grow their subscriber base and achieve a strong return on their investment."

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world's first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat's Globalized Network combines the world's largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.

About STN

STN, the Satellite Telecommunications Network, is a leading global teleport. With world-class facilities that elevate industry standards, it provides a vast array of modern broadcast media solutions. STN's worldwide client base receives superior quality services that include multiple solutions, satellites and platforms. By using the most effective technology on the market, STN is able to maximize the broadcasting possibilities and deliver cost-effective solutions. STN provides global solutions while also serving individual regional markets in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa and the Americas. For more information, please visit our website: www.stn.eu.

