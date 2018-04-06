

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. nonfarm payrolls for March will be publised at 8.30 am ET Friday. The market analysts are looking for a consensus of 175,000, compared to 313,000 in the prior month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 1.2240 against the euro, 1.4018 against the pound, 107.33 against the yen and 0.9643 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.



