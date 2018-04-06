The "Spain Pea Protein Market 2018-2023 Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pea protein market of Spain contributes around 10% of total pea protein in European region. Spain is witnessing a strong tide for the demand of meat-free products. Around 39% of people across various parts of the nation are now buying products containing vegetable ingredients. This trend has created the platform for pea protein market in Spain. The pea protein market revenue is estimated at $2 million in 2018.

The demand of plant-based protein in Spain is majorly due to increase in number of vegans in past few years. The dietary supplement industry of Spain has recorded a significant growth in last few years. Growing number of youngsters regularly indulging in sports and athletic activities has resulted in increase in consumption of dietary supplement products containing protein as an ingredient. The major restraint to the pea protein market is competition from soy protein industry. However, the cost of soy protein is relatively high compared to pea protein which will make the way for the pea protein to penetrate rapidly across various segments of the industry.

The food industry contributes around 40% of total pea protein market application. The market revenue of pea protein across food industry is estimated at $0.63 million in 2018, pertaining to growing demand of food containing pea protein as an ingredient. High benefits of pea protein have resulted in increasing application of pea protein ingredients across dietary supplement industry. The CAGR of pea protein application across animal feed industry is forecasted to be high due to strong demand from highly advanced export driven compound feed industry.

